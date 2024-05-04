Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COIN. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $5.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.25. 13,739,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,158,455. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $283.48. The company has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 3.46.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total value of $8,015,788.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,661.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total value of $8,015,788.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,585,661.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $9,833,424.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,181.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 420,597 shares of company stock worth $86,053,862. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

