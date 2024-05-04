Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,180 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,867 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 57,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.69. 22,278,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,677,254. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.41. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $153.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

