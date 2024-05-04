Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 366,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $45,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 532.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IJT traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,583. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.66. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $131.48.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2191 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

