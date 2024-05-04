Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, RTT News reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CODI. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Compass Diversified Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 127.53 and a beta of 1.72. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $566.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.07 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 11.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 588.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Diversified

In related news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 7,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $187,149.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,991,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,147,457.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Diversified

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth $48,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

