Concentrum Wealth Management Sells 109 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Concentrum Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,505,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,452,000 after acquiring an additional 118,387 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 166,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,667,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 566.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,507,000 after buying an additional 11,216,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.03. 28,021,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,548,303. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.41 and a 200-day moving average of $106.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.