Concord Wealth Partners Has $40,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.9 %

FIS stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

