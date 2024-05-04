Concord Wealth Partners Invests $38,000 in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
STIP stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.44.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
