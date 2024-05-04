Concord Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 23,085 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 58.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Carter Bankshares Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CARE opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $296.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Carter Bankshares Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.