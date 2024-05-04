Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Consolidated Water Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CWCO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.26. 85,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,919. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Water

About Consolidated Water

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 176,412 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth $3,585,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth $2,766,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 70,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the first quarter valued at $1,847,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

