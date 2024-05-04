Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Consolidated Water Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ CWCO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.26. 85,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,919. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88.
Consolidated Water Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.
Institutional Trading of Consolidated Water
About Consolidated Water
Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.
