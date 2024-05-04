Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Coterra Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Coterra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Coterra Energy to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

