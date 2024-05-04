Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPNG. Citigroup raised shares of Coupang from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.75.

Get Coupang alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CPNG

Coupang Trading Up 2.2 %

CPNG stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,693,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,590,514. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17. Coupang has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coupang will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,825.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,825.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 394,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,355,282 shares of company stock valued at $633,457,030. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Coupang by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Coupang by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Coupang by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.