Coursera (NYSE:COUR) PT Lowered to $12.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on COUR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coursera from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09. Coursera has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.97%. Coursera’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Coursera news, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $425,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,482.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $425,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,482.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $96,990.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,932 shares of company stock worth $8,548,314 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,390,000 after buying an additional 570,177 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Coursera by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Coursera by 4,271.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 135,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coursera by 1,167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 179,537 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

