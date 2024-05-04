Coursera (NYSE:COUR) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coursera from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coursera from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.85.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09. Coursera has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $96,990.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $96,990.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shravan Goli sold 35,450 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $584,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 737,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,156,323.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 578,932 shares of company stock worth $8,548,314. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Coursera in the third quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Coursera by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coursera in the third quarter worth $212,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

