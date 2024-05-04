Creative Realities (CREX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect Creative Realities to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. On average, analysts expect Creative Realities to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CREX opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Creative Realities has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.35.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company's solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

