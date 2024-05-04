Critical Analysis: XOS (NASDAQ:XOSWW) vs. urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO)

XOS (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) and urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.6% of urban-gro shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of urban-gro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for XOS and urban-gro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 0 0 0 0 N/A urban-gro 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

urban-gro has a consensus target price of $7.13, suggesting a potential upside of 258.04%. Given urban-gro’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe urban-gro is more favorable than XOS.

This table compares XOS and urban-gro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS N/A N/A N/A urban-gro -22.30% -53.53% -19.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XOS and urban-gro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $44.52 million N/A N/A N/A N/A urban-gro $71.54 million 0.34 -$18.68 million ($1.37) -1.45

XOS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than urban-gro.

Summary

urban-gro beats XOS on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOS

Xos, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc. engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, cultivation space programming (CSP), architectural and interior design, engineering, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services. It also offers facility and equipment commissioning services; gro-care crop and asset protection services, including training services, equipment maintenance services, asset protection program, and an interactive online operating support system for gro-care and client document delivery and project management; and property condition assessment services. In addition, the company provides integrated equipment systems solutions, such as design, source, and integration of complex environmental equipment systems comprising heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions, as well as environmental control, fertigation, irrigation distribution, water treatment, and wastewater reclamation systems; and commercial horticulture lighting solutions, rolling and automated container benching systems, specialty fans, microbial mitigation, and odor reduction systems. Further, it offers value-Added Reselling (VAR) of cultivation equipment systems; and strategic vendor relationships with premier manufacturers. It primarily markets and sells its solutions to clients in the CEA that includes operators and facilitators in the cannabis and produce markets; and commercial sectors comprising food and beverage consumer packaged goods companies, healthcare, higher education, and hospitality. urban-gro, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Lafayette, Colorado.

