Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Shares Up 6.7%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 4,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 27,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66.

About Critical Elements Lithium

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

