Critical Review: Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) versus Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH)

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) and Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Dominari shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.6% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Dominari shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Capital Group and Dominari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group 295.29% 4.15% 4.00% Dominari N/A -37.80% -34.85%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group $12.68 million 54.92 $37.45 million $1.72 18.84 Dominari $2.04 million 6.69 -$22.88 million ($4.44) -0.52

This table compares Associated Capital Group and Dominari’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Associated Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dominari. Dominari is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Associated Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Associated Capital Group and Dominari, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Capital Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A

Associated Capital Group currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential downside of 15.14%. Given Associated Capital Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Associated Capital Group is more favorable than Dominari.

Volatility & Risk

Associated Capital Group has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominari has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Associated Capital Group beats Dominari on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut. Associated Capital Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP Holdings LLC.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreements with the University of Texas, Silo Pharma Inc., and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as AIkido Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Dominari Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Dominari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

