Cronos (CRO) Reaches Market Cap of $3.58 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 4th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and approximately $15.70 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cronos has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00056282 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00020984 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.