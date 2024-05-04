Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Raised to $106.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.29.

CCK opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average is $82.63. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. Crown has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $96.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crown will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,825,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,089,029,000 after purchasing an additional 173,460 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,039,000 after buying an additional 350,265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Crown by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,776,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,109,000 after buying an additional 298,766 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Crown by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,536,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,632,000 after acquiring an additional 186,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Crown by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,213,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,886,000 after acquiring an additional 654,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

