CSP (CSPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 8.76%.

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI opened at $12.91 on Friday. CSP has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a market cap of $125.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $34,852.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,335,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,989,850.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,400. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

