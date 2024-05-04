Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.
Cuisine Solutions Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96.
Cuisine Solutions Company Profile
Cuisine Solutions, Inc produces and markets various food products in the United States. Its products include beef, lamb, pork and veal, pastas, poultry, sauces, seafood, and vegetarian meals. The company offers its products to foodservice, on board services, retail, military, and national restaurant chain industries.
