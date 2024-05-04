Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $303.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.55.

Cummins Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CMI traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,800. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $304.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.19. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Cummins’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 49.19%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

