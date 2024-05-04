Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Shares Up 5.7%

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.48 and last traded at $35.48. Approximately 1,235,807 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 705% from the average daily volume of 153,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.57.

Daiichi Sankyo Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

