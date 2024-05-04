Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Trading Up 3.2%

Posted by on May 4th, 2024

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILYGet Free Report)’s share price was up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 900,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 467,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.