Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Trading Up 3.2%

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 900,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 467,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

