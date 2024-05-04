DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance

Shares of DTEA stock remained flat at $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 99,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,487. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34. DAVIDsTEA has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.66.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.