DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance
Shares of DTEA stock remained flat at $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 99,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,487. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34. DAVIDsTEA has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.66.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
