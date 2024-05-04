Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Charles N. York II Sells 8,078 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CFO Charles N. York II sold 8,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $144,192.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,680.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of -1.44.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DAWN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

