Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Charles N. York II Sells 8,078 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CFO Charles N. York II sold 8,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $144,192.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,680.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of -1.44.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on DAWN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.
