Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Upgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DCPH. Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $25.60 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $25.60 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.17.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.20. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.93 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 119.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

