Degen Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $56.52 Million (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Degen has a market capitalization of $286.06 million and $56.52 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degen token can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Degen has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Degen Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.02304003 USD and is up 7.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $73,806,323.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degen using one of the exchanges listed above.

