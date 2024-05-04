Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,799,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 220,890 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 2.82% of Delek US worth $46,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 35.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Delek US by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DK shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Delek US from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

Delek US Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DK stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 445.45%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,976 shares of company stock valued at $141,243. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

