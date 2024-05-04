DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.90.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -64.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

