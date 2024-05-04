DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Price Down 5.8%

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.40 and last traded at $28.44. Approximately 4,633,287 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,297,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -64.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

