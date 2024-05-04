Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $110.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACGL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of ACGL opened at $94.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $96.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

