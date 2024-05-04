Diageo (LON:DGE) Earns Sell Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($36.43) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,730 ($46.85) to GBX 3,550 ($44.59) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,058 ($38.41).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 2,729 ($34.28) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,676 ($33.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,694.50 ($46.41). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,869.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,885.57. The company has a market cap of £60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,831.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.32.

In other Diageo news, insider Karen Blackett bought 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,826 ($35.50) per share, with a total value of £19,838.52 ($24,919.63). In related news, insider Karen Blackett purchased 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,826 ($35.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,838.52 ($24,919.63). Also, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,853 ($35.84) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.70 ($10,392.79). Insiders acquired a total of 1,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,892 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

