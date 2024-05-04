Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of DFAS opened at $60.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $62.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.34.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

