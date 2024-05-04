Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Raised by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 62.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 37,211 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 35.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 17,722 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Dollar General by 22.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.2 %

DG opened at $137.49 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $221.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.08.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

