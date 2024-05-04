Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $575.00 at Benchmark

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $510.00 to $575.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DPZ. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Argus raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $430.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $516.19.

Shares of DPZ opened at $514.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.29.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $322,859,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after acquiring an additional 498,170 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,924,000 after acquiring an additional 199,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,202,000 after acquiring an additional 197,413 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

