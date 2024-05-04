Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $580.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $555.00 to $580.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $516.19.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $514.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $475.07 and its 200-day moving average is $423.29. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. CWM LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 353.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after acquiring an additional 498,170 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,609,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

