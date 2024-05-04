DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS.

DoorDash Stock Down 0.4 %

DASH stock opened at $113.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $60.36 and a 52 week high of $143.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $76,797.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,514 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $76,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,845,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,479,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 487,782 shares of company stock valued at $64,046,807 over the last ninety days. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

