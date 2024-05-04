Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0968 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DURYY opened at $4.86 on Friday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; control and conveyor systems, air supply, and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; and assembly and test stands and calibration stations for brakes, electronics, and chassis geometry.

