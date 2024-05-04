Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0968 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of DURYY opened at $4.86 on Friday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56.
About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dürr Aktiengesellschaft
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.