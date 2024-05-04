Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 221,919 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $152,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,974 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 249,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,375,000 after buying an additional 391,848 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1,031.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 333,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after buying an additional 304,155 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,807,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,686,000 after buying an additional 299,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 575,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,133,000 after acquiring an additional 166,629 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE EMN traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $97.50. 859,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,148. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $102.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EMN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eastman Chemical

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.