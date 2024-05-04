eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in eBay were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in eBay by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $71,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on eBay

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.