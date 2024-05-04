Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ebiquity (LON:EBQ – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Shares of LON EBQ opened at GBX 41 ($0.52) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ebiquity has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 49 ($0.62). The firm has a market cap of £55.85 million, a PE ratio of -1,366.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.24.
