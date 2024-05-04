Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.90. 24,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,778. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.05 and a beta of 1.13. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

