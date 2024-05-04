El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $116.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.09 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

El Pollo Loco Trading Up 16.4 %

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $10.01. 3,281,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,711. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on El Pollo Loco from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

Featured Articles

