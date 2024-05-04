Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 252,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,503,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 19.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.7% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.68. 7,400,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,516,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

