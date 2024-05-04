Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.72.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $111,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,967.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $111,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,967.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,087,143. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $129.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.25 and a 200-day moving average of $134.44. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

