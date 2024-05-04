Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.63.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

TSE:EFN opened at C$22.75 on Tuesday. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$17.13 and a twelve month high of C$23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$333.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.92 million. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.4296824 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Fleet Management

In other news, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,050.00. In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total transaction of C$774,608.64. Also, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.02 per share, with a total value of C$55,050.00. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Featured Articles

