Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,413 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $31,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Elevance Health stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $526.96. The company had a trading volume of 819,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,492. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $513.54 and its 200-day moving average is $488.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.