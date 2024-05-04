EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 41.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,813,000 after buying an additional 310,718 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 3,091.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,645,000 after buying an additional 304,160 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,412,000 after buying an additional 263,330 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,239,000 after purchasing an additional 241,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 155.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 325,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,509,000 after purchasing an additional 198,214 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME traded up $7.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,061. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.49 and a 52-week high of $369.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $338.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EME. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

