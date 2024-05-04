Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Posts Earnings Results

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $4.24, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $300.40 million for the quarter. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 47.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.17) EPS. Emergent BioSolutions updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Up 17.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EBS traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,249,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,592,143. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. Emergent BioSolutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

